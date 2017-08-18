Police work to keep Gen Con, Indiana State Fair crowds safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a tale of two parties.

People from all over the country are flocking to Indianapolis for a big weekend with Gen Con 50 and the Indiana State Fair.

“Just an awesome atmosphere,” Gen Con exhibitor Seamus Cangany said.

“Just a lot of crowds and some fun costumes,” Gen Con visitor Jonathan McCabe said.

Police say they’re stepping up to make sure everyone stays safe.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Gen Con alone is bringing 60,000 people to Indianapolis. The city shut down part of Georgia Street and officers are directing traffic in the area.

“Obviously there have been a number of cops allowing foot traffic to pass more freely on the roads. I’m sure it’s maybe to the detriment of some of the car traffic but we appreciate that,” McCabe said.

Police said it helps that most of the Gen Con visitors park the car and walk around.

IMPD Downtown District Commander Phil Burton said police are welcoming people to come downtown and have fun.

“It’s just a lot of pedestrian traffic,” Burton said. “We encourage those who are actually driving down here to have their head on a swivel so they’re actually paying attention so we don’t have any accidents or incidents.”

Burton said IMPD is also directing traffic near the state fairgrounds. The fair itself is heavily patrolled by Indiana State Police.

IMPD said you’ll also see off-duty officers working security downtown.

“It’s an amazing thing. It brings the city together,” Cangany said.

Burton said if you do see anything suspicious, you should call the police or tell an officer nearby.