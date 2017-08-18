Tech football stadium evacuated; shots reportedly fired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sound of shots being fired rang out at the end of a football game at Arsenal Technical High School tonight, injuring one person, Indianapolis police dispatch reported.

One male injured his leg by a gate to the stadium and was checked out by an ambulance team, dispatch said. No other injuries were reported.

The stadium was evacuated around 10 p.m.

An email at 10:21 p.m. from Officer Aaron Hamer, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said “Officers were called to Tech High School for a shots fired in the vicinity in the parking lot. ERG officers were called, when they arrived they evacuated the stadium. At this time, we do not have anyone shot. Police Officers are currently still on scene. A person suffered from a leg injury after falling down.”

The incident at the west end of the stadium at the school, 1500 E. Michigan St., was reported to police as “shots fired” at 9:48 p.m.

Carrie Cline Black, media relations coordinator for Indianapolis Public Schools, said in an message, “We’re hearing it was firecrackers and NOT gunfire. An ambulance was called because a person fell and got hurt when running after hearing the noise.”

This story is developing. 24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

In the game, Ben Davis defeated Tech 49-7.