WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a crash on I-65 left one person dead in White County.

It happened when two semi trucks collided, leaving one of the drivers dead.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of northbound I-65 near US 31 and exit 193 were closed for a while due to the crash.

The cause for the crash remains under investigation.