Deputy hospitalized after being struck by motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hamilton County deputy is in the hospital after being struck by a motorcycle Friday evening.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 56th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Officials siad the off-duty deputy was directing traffic in a construction zone when a motorcycle hit him.

The officer was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with injuries to his leg. He is expected to be okay.

The driver of the motorcycle stayed on scene and officials believe that alcohol may have been a factor.