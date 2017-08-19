Evansville siblings beat Indy man to death, court docs say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two siblings have been charged with beating a Indianapolis man to death at an Evansville hotel.

It happened Friday night at Evansville Inn & Suites on U.S. 41 North.

According to a police affidavit, siblings Cheryl Rumsey, 55, and Steven Bailey, 54, both of Evansville, beat up Rumsey’s boyfriend, Paul William Phillips II, 53, of Indianapolis.

Phillips was later found dead in a hotel room.

Bailey allegedly told police that he and Rumsey were in a room with Phillips when Rumsey and Phillips got into an argument that turned physical.

Bailey says Rumsey hit Phillips several times and then Bailey joined in, hitting Phillips five or six times with his fists, according to the affidavit. Bailey says when he began hitting Phillips, Phillips fell to the floor.

The beating allegedly continued. Bailey says Rumsey tried to pepper spray Phillips and even used brass knuckles during the beating.

Bailey says Phillips was still alive when he left the hotel room.

Bailey and Rumsey are both charged with murder and are lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail.