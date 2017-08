INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis said goodbye to the dean of deans on Sunday.

Family members, friends, former students and colleagues gathered to say goodbye to Dean Frederick Kelly.

Kelly passed away on July 17, and on Sunday afternoon his family held a memorial service for him in the Anderson auditorium on the Arsenal Technical High School campus.

For decades he headed discipline at the school.

His obituary states he was well respected, loved and feared.

Kelly was 90 years old.