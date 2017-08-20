Interfaith prayer service held in Indy after Charlottesville violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people in Indianapolis are coming together to pray for peace and unity one week after deadly race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

An interfaith prayer service was held Sunday afternoon at Second Presbyterian Church. It was a chance for people of all races, religions and backgrounds to come together to promote peace.

More than 400 people attended this event to pray, reflect and meditate together.

“This violence in this country, it affects all of us and is targeting some of us specifically,” said Shelley Goldman, assistant rabbi at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck. “People are concerned. There are people who are scared. I received people who were crying this week.”

She and other religious leaders in the area say the events in Charlottesville and violence based on race or religion will not be tolerated.

“We’ve been watching the violence spiral out of control for months and months now. … I’ve always been aware that that exists, but I think that it is just really scary when it is on display for the whole world to see,” said Goldman.

Goldman and other faith leaders from the North Side Clergy Group came together to plan the event.

“People wanted a place to come to express their hurt, their frustration, and really to be strengthened in their hope for how we can live together in a more beautiful way,” said Dr. Lewis Galloway, Senior Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church.

He is hoping the message of peace extends beyond Sunday’s prayer service.

“When you hear people talking in inappropriate ways or accepting or assuming that that’s OK, that kind of speech, just say no it is not. We also hope that groups will really seek to have conversations together with people of different backgrounds and traditions of their own,” said Galloway.

The prayer service is available to view online here.