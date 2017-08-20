Man arrested after vandalizing Confederate monument in Garfield Park, report says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers arrested a man in Indianapolis after they say he took a hammer to a monument for confederate prisoners of war soldiers.

IMPD arrested 30-year-old Anthony Ventura Saturday afternoon for allegedly taking a hammer to the site in Garfield Park. It’s a burial marker for more than 1,600 Confederate prisoners of war who died in Indiana and whose graves are unidentified.

When 24-Hour News 8 visited the monument on Saturday evening, a park ranger was parked across from the site and several people stopped by the monument.

While the police report did not include a possible motive for Ventura, the incident comes just a week after unrest in Charlottesville following white nationalist protests. It also comes after calls from cities around the country for Confederate statues to come down.

People WISH-TV spoke to around Garfield Park said the statue should be moved to Crown Hill Cemetery because that’s where those Confederate POW soldiers whose names are listed on the statue are buried.

“We want it moved to the most logical place that it can be,” said Brian Blevins of Indianapolis. “This is not a monument to anything. This is a grave marker to the sacrifice and the horrors that these Confederate soldiers went through. One of them is my ancestor, Anthony Blevins, 26 Tennessee Company K.”

People out at Garfield Park said usually no one stops by, but this past week lots of people have and many are taking pictures.

