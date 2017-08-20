Man arrested in connection to string of armed robberies on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following a string of gas station robberies on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officials said 41-year-old Montrez McMath would rob gas stations of money and a large amount of lottery tickets. They also believe McMath would come back hours later in an attempt to cash the lottery tickets.

A search warrant of McMath’s vehicle found clothing worn in the robberies, a lot of lottery tickets and a phone that was taken in one of the robberies.

McMath will be charged in connection to to at least five business robberies.