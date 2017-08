INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead on the porch of a home near Fountain Square.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Hoyt and Keystone Avenue where authorities said they were called to investigate a burglary.

Upon arrival, they found a victim outside the home who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

WISH-TV currently has a crew on scene.