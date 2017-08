INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is recovering after police say he was hit by a stray bullet.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at a home on Arnolda Avenue — that’s near 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

Police say the victim was in his bedroom when a bullet came though the walls of his home and hit him.

When police arrived on scene, they found two cars had been shot at as well.

Police are calling the shooting random.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect.