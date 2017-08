INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Saturday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. outside the Old National Centre following a concert after an altercation inside the venue.

Upon officials’ arrival, they came in contact with a 23-year-old man who said he’d been shot in the foot as he was leaving.

He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported.