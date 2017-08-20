Sen. Donnelly begins re-election tour in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Joe Donnelly is preparing to start his campaign for re-election.

The Democratic senator stopped at the Speedway VFW on Sunday afternoon, starting a six-day campaign kickoff RV tour.

Donnelly will travel across the state, stopping in Muncie, Winchester and Fort Wayne.

The senator was elected to his seat in 2012 and says he’s still committed to working for Hoosiers.

“Here’s the way it is. I don’t work for the far left or the far right. I don’t work for any of them. I work for you to make our lives better here in Indiana. To make our lives better as Americans,” Donnelly said on Sunday.

Sen. Donnelly will officially announce his bid for re-election Monday morning in Anderson.