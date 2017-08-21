Annessa’s Just One Thing: Raw Honey Benefits

This week’s health tip is for those of us with seasonal allergies. Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley says they can definitely challenge your energy level, so if you’re looking for a natural, simple remedy to help, try this. Take 1 teaspoon of raw local honey every day. Raw local honey is going to look different – because it has local pollen, propolis, and beeswax in it. Those are all good things that may benefit your body, including your allergies. Raw local honey is also a natural antibiotic, anti-fungual, packed with plant nutrients and infection-fighting antibiotics.

It may be a natural way to help build immunity; but just remember; taking a teaspoon of raw local honey every single day is a way to give your body back health in a small, consistent way. Add it to warm lemon water every night, or simply take a small teaspoon every morning. Just remember, no honey for babies under 1 year. You can get more health tips at AnnessaRD.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY