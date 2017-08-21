AP source: NFL, Goodell working on 5-year contract extension

FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses a news conference at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. Goodell says the existing stadiums in St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland are "inadequate and unsatisfactory," and that the proposals the Rams, Chargers and Raiders received to remain in their current cities lacked certainty. A person who has seen the report told The Associated Press on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, that the NFL commissioner sent a 48-page report to team owners and cited a lack of longer-term solutions in plans to build new facilities. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not released details of the report. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP) – A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press the NFL is working on a five-year contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is not complete. The extension would run through the 2024 season. Goodell’s contract is up after the 2019 season. The collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season.

Goodell became commissioner in 2006. He earned just over $31 million for the 2015 season. Because the league office is no longer classified as a tax-exempt organization, the commissioner’s salary is no longer required to be made public.

The contract negotiations were first reported by Sports Business Journal.

