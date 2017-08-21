IMPD investigating after remains found confirmed to be human

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating following the discovery of what have been determined as human remains.

Office Jim Gillespie from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Monday that the remains uncovered on the west side Saturday evening were human.

Gillespie said while there were no obvious signs of trauma, the Marion County Coroner’s Office would be assisting in determining cause and manner of death.

Little additional information was available, other than that the remains do not appear to belong to a child.