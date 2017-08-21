Johnson County authorities on scene of fatal crash on Old US 31

AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Franklin, the sheriff said Monday night.

Sheriff Doug Cox said in a statement issued about 7:30 p.m. that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Amity Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of the crash in the 2300 block of South Old U.S. 31. The address is about 2 miles southeast of Franklin.

No other details were released. Cox said more information about the crash would be available Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash is the second Monday in Johnson County. The earlier crash took the life of a 64-year-old man.