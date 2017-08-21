Judge alters sentence of mom who murdered her 2 kids

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge has modified his 130-year prison sentence for an Indiana woman accused of killing her children.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno has removed any mental health requirements from 30-year-old Amber Pasztor’s sentence. Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder in the September 2016 deaths of her 7-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

Christofeno originally ordered the state mental hospital to evaluate Pasztor and give her mental health treatment if needed before she begins her sentence.

The state Department of Corrections and the state Family and Social Services Administration challenged Christofeno’s authority to create such a sentence and said the order was an involuntary mental health commitment.

Pasztor is in Allen County Jail awaiting trial on another murder charge.