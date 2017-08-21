Local foodmaker works to accomplish his dream and serve YOU. See the polish sausage recipe that you canNOT get in Indianapolis!

He’s a “Son of a Booshie,” and boy, can he make a good Polish Sausage! Meet Gary Szymczak and his wife Mary take over our kitchen this morning to make his momma’s own recipe for a Polish Sausage, which you canNOT get in Indianapolis! It’s the idea that started the ball rolling for Gary to open up his own eatery, which YOU can help him do.

Oh, and did we mention? He also makes a Giant Pierogi!!

Gary’s Kickstarter:

With every pledge of $50, he’ll be donating two pounds of his Polish Sausage to Second Helpings, which could feed up to eight people. With a $100 pledge, he will donate five pounds, which could feed up to 20 people. Gary says, I’m simply trying to raise enough to buy some equipment to easy my start-up costs.”

Here’s the link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/437112627/son-of-a-booshie-polis h-sausage-giant-pierogi-and?ref=user_menu

Gary will also be doing a kitchen takeover on August 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Average Joe’s in Broad Ripple.

Follow Gary on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/sonofabooshie/