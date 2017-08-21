Man fatally shot on northeast side on Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to dispatch for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a person was fatally shot in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers at the scene say the victim was shot multiple times, and more than one shooter could have been involved. They also say the victim ran to the location where he died.

Investigators say they believe the house was targeted but would not say why. Homicide detectives were on the scene Monday night attempting to piece together what happened.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.