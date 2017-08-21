Mix ‘n Match these fall fashions on budget

Mixing and matching exciting fall trends such as leopard, camouflage, and velvet is most fun when you find them for a fraction of the cost! Today on Indy Style, Heather Elrod, Wardrobe Stylist & Closet Editor, shares some fun, budget-friendly finds that are the perfect start to your fall wardrobe.

About Heather:

Heather Elrod is a stylist that has worked in the fashion industry in New York and Los Angeles, and has been doing personal shopping and closet editing sessions for over 10 years. Most recently she started documenting her budget friendly outfits on Instagram at @highlowvision, embracing the theme of high end looks with low end finds. Her garments come from a variety of boutiques, antique shops, flea markets, and local stores. Pairing her finds with items she already has in her closet is a specialty. That’s why, first, doing a closet edit is so important, she thinks. Taking inventory of what one already owns and getting rid of what is not needed is the first step in establishing and growing your personal style. Knowing what you are already working with in your own closet helps to find unique pieces to add to your base in order to mix-up your look in a fun and purposeful way. Contact Heather at hnelrod@gmail.com to schedule a closet edit and start your exciting journey of perfecting your own personal style!

-Follow on Instagram: @highlowvision

-Email to schedule a closet edit or personal shopping appt: hnelrod@gmail.com