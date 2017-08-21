Monday Mailbag: Just for Kids

We’ve opened the mailbag, and inside today are products just for kids! Check these out:

BuddyPhones



Homework and Headphones: Have more than one child sharing a room at home… no problem. While one is working on their tablet or laptop wearing BuddyPhones, the other child can still concentrate on their task at hand. Like the original, the new BuddyPhones Explore from onanoff feature a built-in, volume limiting circuitry that caps the sound automatically at 85 decibels which is the level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for kids. The foldable edition has foldable handles to easily stow away when not in use, and comes in an inclusive bag. BuddyPhones come with the BuddyCable system, a built-in audio splitter that allows up to four audio cables to connect to one device, allowing up to four kids to share one device, squabble-free. www.onanoff.com/collections/buddyphones-explore

My Audio Pets





They’re the tiniest, cutest, and possibly the most powerful little blue tooth speaker on earth! My Audio Pets are certain to kick your child’s school year into high gear. Don’t let the tiny size of “Owelcapella,””Moozart” or “GoGo Bananas” fool you. These tiny speakers can be heard in almost every adjacent room and beyond! They are easy to use and connect with zero fuss. The sound is crystal clear, and you can even use it as a camera to take a selfie on your cell phone. Each speaker comes with an adoption certificate! Starting at $24.99; www.myaudiopets.com

Poketti plushies with a pocket, poketti.com

Can you find Flynn the Pig? He is a great toy with an even greater story! The entrepreneurs behind Poketti are Syndey and Toni, two teenage girls who launched Poketti in 2013 after being inspired by their 7th-grade entrepreneurial class at middle school. They loved the entire process of running a business and convinced their parents to turn their idea of “plushies with a pocket” into a real company. Poketti Plushies with a Pocket are cute and functional with a useful back pocket to hold a phone, notebook, glasses and all other back to school necessities! Their adorable animal characters come with Pocket Powers to inspire other kids to take on new challenges, think of others, and work hard to reach their goals. With gender-neutral names, unique personalities, diverse dream careers, and positive character traits, their eight new Poketti Plushies with Pocket Powers are inclusive for everyone!

Giggly Goggles, daphdaph.com

Your child is going to be the envy of the entire camp this summer with these fun, comfortable and stylish swim goggles from DAPHDAPH! Giggly Goggles can turn a normal day at the pool into a day filled with fun and adventure. With eleven different designs ranging from a superhero to a royal princess, your child’s imagination can run wild and let their alter-ego take over. Let your kid go undercover, underwear this summer with Giggly Goggles!

With a special bungee band on the side, your child can put these goggles on themselves without the need for adjustments. These comfortable Neoprene masks won’t hurt the bridge of your kid’s nose nor pull their hair either. Plus, there is a split ponytail portal in the back providing the most comfort for your little superwoman!

Personalize the goggles by adding your child’s name or superhero name to the back, and avoid forgetting or losing them at camp in a unique, fun and smart way!

Giggly Goggles come in two sizes, munchkin and junior, and fit most children from infants to pre-teens. They also provide face and eye UV protection, and are made with top quality fog free lenses.

Along with being fun and stylish, Giggly Goggles are also very affordable. At $25, you won’t break the bank turning your child into a superhero!

Designed by mother of two, Daphne Kaufer, Giggly Goggles were created to help encourage kids to think and express themselves freely, thus creating their own identity.

Giggly Goggles are available for purchase through their website, www.daphdaph.com, at Walmart and through other online retailers!