Movable Feast celebrates 20 years in Indianapolis

20 years… and counting! Come celebrate the big anniversary of Movable Feast with a party for you and your friends! Movable Feast’s Peter Courtney shares how you can join in on the fun:
Anniversary Party August 26th 4-9pm
3 Bands, Jimmy Story, Matt Corken, Streaker
Bier Brewery Bier available
Obstacle Course presented by Hoffacker Health & Fitness with Prizes for best time
Peak Performance TANK SLED
Fun Fancy Fortune Cookies
Puppy Playground
Sound by Humble Creations Studio
Sector 65
Lime Light Coffee Roasters Cold Brew
Great Fermentation
Schmoll Industrial Park
Social Media Links
@INdyfeast
movable FEAST on FB