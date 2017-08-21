Movable Feast celebrates 20 years in Indianapolis

20 years… and counting! Come celebrate the big anniversary of Movable Feast with a party for you and your friends! Movable Feast’s Peter Courtney shares how you can join in on the fun:

Anniversary Party August 26th 4-9pm

3 Bands, Jimmy Story, Matt Corken, Streaker

Bier Brewery Bier available

Obstacle Course presented by Hoffacker Health & Fitness with Prizes for best time

Peak Performance TANK SLED

Fun Fancy Fortune Cookies

Puppy Playground

Sound by Humble Creations Studio

Sector 65

Lime Light Coffee Roasters Cold Brew

Great Fermentation

Schmoll Industrial Park

Movable Feast