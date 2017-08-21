Officials seeking woman who robbed convenience store of cash, cigarettes

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman they said robbed a convenience store in July.

It happened at the Village Pantry in the 2200 block of West 9th Street in Marion when a woman in dark clothing demanded money from the clerk, claiming she had a gun.

The woman then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes.

If you have any information on the woman in the photos, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

You may be subject to a $1,000 reward if you provide information that results in an arrest of a felony crime.