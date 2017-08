INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were on the scene of a fatal shooting late Monday night at East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Officer Aaron Hamer, an IMPD spokesman, said officers were called to the “person shot” scene on the northeast side and “that individual is now deceased.”

Police and an ambulance crew were dispatched about 11:15 p.m., online records showed.

No additional details were immediately available.