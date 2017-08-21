Procession set for return of slain soldier’s body to Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The public is being encouraged to line a procession route through the Indiana hometown of a soldier killed during a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s procession from the Columbus Municipal Airport to a funeral home will begin memorial events for 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter of Columbus. Hunter was one of two American soldiers killed in the Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. Hunter’s father says he was 32 days into his first deployment.

The (Columbus) Republic reports Hunter’s body is expected to arrive Tuesday morning on a military aircraft, with the 4.5-mile procession beginning at 11 a.m.

Hunter’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbus East High School. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.