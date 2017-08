INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Is your mouth watering already?

Over 200 restaurants will be taking place to serve up valued and exclusive meals as we round out the summer for Devour Indy 2017 SummerFest.

The two week event begins today and runs until September 3.

More than 20 new restaurants will be joining this year’s already stacked slate of restaurants spread all across the city.

For more information on which restaurants are participating, click here.