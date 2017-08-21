Visibility issues possible during the solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a tricky forecast leading up to the much anticipated solar eclipse, set to take place here in central Indiana this afternoon. Some lingering debris clouds from overnight storms in northern Indiana should continue to dissipate as we head through the morning.

A couple of elements that will play into our forecast will be the high humidity, resulting in isolated to scattered cumulus cloud development with daytime heating, which will likely occur as late morning.

The second element that could cause bigger problems, is a storm complex out in Iowa. We’re already tracking cloud cover from the system moving into much of the northern half of Illinois, and will likely see some of that cloud cover move into central Indiana as we roll deeper into the day.

That being said, it doesn’t appear that skies will be totally overcast around the area, but there will likely be more clouds than sun during the eclipse. Bottom line, there will be clouds around during the eclipse for everyone, it will be hit and miss in terms of clouds covering the sun during the event. Right now, because of storms moving eastward this afternoon, the farther south you are, the less cloud cover you will run into.

We’ll continue to update this story as the forecast continues to evolve this morning.