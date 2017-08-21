Walmart planning to take on Amazon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Walmart stores has plants to take on Amazon.

Fortune reports the world’s largest retailer has applied for a U.S. patent for a floating warehouse that could make deliveries via drones, which would bring products from the aircraft down to shoppers’ homes.

The blimp-style machine would fly at heights between 500 feet and 1,000 feet contain multiple launching bays, and be operated autonomously or by a remote human pilot.

