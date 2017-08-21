WATCH: Bernie Sanders speaks at ‘Midwest Pickup Tour’ downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — United States Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is set to join retired union leader Chuck Jones in downtown Indianapolis to kick off the Midwest Pickup Tour.

Sanders and Jones are scheduled to speak Monday around 4 p.m. at Monument Circle.

According to a release, the tour is an effort to reach out to struggling and offshored workers throughout Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Sanders is to be joined by Chuck Jones, retired president of United Steelworkers Local 1999 out of Indianapolis, as well as Indiana State Sen. David Niezgoski, D-Ind., Linda Hinton, vice president of Communications Workers of America, and Jared Evans, Indianapolis City-County Councilor.