Aaron Bailey family reacts to naming of special prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of a man shot and killed by two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers believes they are a step closer to getting answers after a special prosecutor was named in the case.

The Marion County prosecutor filed a request with the court Tuesday to bring in a special prosecutor to look into the shooting death of Aaron Bailey.

Bailey’s sister and daughter told 24-Hour News 8 they are happy with the court’s decision to move forward with a special prosecutor. That special prosecutor in South Bend will decide whether criminal charges will be filed against the two IMPD officers in this case.

For Erica Bailey, it feels like it was just yesterday when she lost her dad.

“I’m doing all of this stuff and I got to be strong but, you know, I miss him a whole lot and my brother, miss him, too,” Bailey said.

The Marion County prosecutor, Terry Curry, held a press conference Tuesday and announced the court-appointed Kenneth Cotter, who is the prosecutor for St. Joseph County. He will take over the case to avoid any potential conflict of interest in Marion County.

“I feel it’s a step closer into the investigation and answers as well to only a certain extent though for now because I know it’s a long process that it has to take,” she said.

The investigation began on June 29 when police pulled over a car for a traffic stop. Police said the encounter lasted for about nine minutes before the driver, identified as Aaron Bailey, took off with a female passenger. Police chased after their car, which then crashed. But what led two IMPD officers to shoot at Bailey is still under investigation.

“We do know that he was killed with multiple gunshot wounds. Reading it (the coroner’s report), it felt it was just like I relived the night through Aaron, just understanding what happened to my brother,” said Kimberly Brown, who is Aaron Bailey’s sister.

Brown said her family asked for a special prosecutor last month and knows they still have a big battle to face.

“We’re praying for everyone in this situation for the new prosecutor, we thank you, to Mr. Curry, and right now we’re just needing justice with the two police officers.”

The family said they are looking forward to working with the special prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the Marion County prosecutor said he made the request for a special prosecutor for several reasons.

Curry said he wants to reassure the public confidence in the process and because his office is also handling another officer involved shooting.