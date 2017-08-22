Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood found dead

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A sophomore Ball State University basketball player was found dead in his apartment, university officials learned late Tuesday morning.

Zachary “Zach” Hollywood lived in an off-campus apartment, said Kathy Wolfe, the university’s vice president for marketing and communications.

He was 19.

Muncie police are investigating, she said.

She read a prepared statement by phone to 24-Hour News 8:

“On behalf of Ball State University, it is with profound sadness that we learned today of the passing of Zachary ‘Zach’ Hollywood, a student from Bradley, Illinois. Zach has been a part of our community for the past year. During his time on campus, he was a member of the men’s basketball team and made many positive impressions throughout campus. This is a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and teammates. For members of our Ball State family who need support, we encourage them to take advantage of the numerous resources available on- and off-campus.'”

Classes started Monday at Ball State.

Wolfe said university officials learned the news late Tuesday morning, and it was shared with the Cardinals men’s basketball coach James Whitford.

Hollywood reshirted in his first season at Ball State and served as a member of the practice squad, according to Ball State athletic information. The 6-foot-9 center had come to Ball State from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Illinois, where he averaged 17.5 points per game and 7.8 rebounds a game as a senior.

A special education major, Hollywood was the son of Scott and Suzie Hollywood of Bourbonnais. His mother died Aug. 1, 2016. “Her life revolved around sports and she was her son’s biggest sports fan,” her obituary said.

His father played college basketball at Youngstown State.