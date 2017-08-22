Brownsburg parties in advance of US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Celebrating its close ties to the motorsports industry, the city held its fourth annual Big Go Block Party on Tuesday night.

Plenty of race vehicles were on display. It was a chance for families to get a close look at top fuel dragsters, funny cars and pro stock motorcycles and talk with drivers and team owners. The fan fest included a free concert, local food trucks a play area for kids and plenty of places to buy souvenirs.

The event leads up to the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway, held annually over Labor Day weekend. The event is known as “The Big Go” and will feature more than 1,000 competitors in 12 categories.