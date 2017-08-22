Colts’ unique rookie duo: ‘Hulk and The Ant Man’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing in at 153 pounds, NFL scouts didn’t salivate over wide receiver JoJo Natson’s draft stock.

The Colts bought low and picked up the undrafted free agent out of Akron.

“You’ve got the defensive backs, they are always talking smack,” Natson said. “And the other teams are always talking, but I just try to play my game.”

In the Colts second preseason game against Dallas, Natson took off. His 60 yards receiving were tops on the team and, more importantly, he took reps at the spot he is banking on to make the 53-man roster this fall – kick returner.

“He is going to make it hard on us and that is what we told him at the beginning of training camp,” Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano said. “We want him to make it extremely hard for us to say goodbye, and he is doing that.”

“I am trying by best to find my niche to make this team,” Natson said. “I am giving it my all. I am the smallest guy, but I have the biggest heart.”

One of Natson’s biggest supporters is Colts rookie offensive tackle Zach Banner. Banner comes in 14 inches taller and packed with over 200 more pounds of intimidation than Natson and on Tuesday he deemed the duo “The Hulk and The Ant Man.”

“Not only is he fast, but he has the biggest heart and that makes him tough,” Banner said. “He can take hits and after he is clapping it up.”

“I am fine with the ‘Hulk and The Antman’ nickname,” Natson said. “I have been called all types of things so I can ride with it.”

Even in the league obsessed with the prototype player, the heart and mind still count on cut day.