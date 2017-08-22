Devour Indy event happening now

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Devour Indy is back in action and if you are a self-proclaimed foodie then this event may be for you.

There are more than 175 restaurants involved in the two-week long summer event that goes throughout the greater Indianapolis area.

The event began on August 21 and will go through September 3. The hope is to encourage people to come out and take part in the food scene from a participating restaurant.

There are many options for diners to take advantage of three-course and value-priced menus. There is something for everyone to try.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found here.