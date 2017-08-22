Free family fun and music at Fishers Blues Fest

It’s a family-friendly tradition with two free nights of music! Enjoy the sound of BLUES at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater over Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2.

Today on Indy Style, we get treated to the sound of Reverend Charlie Edmons, this year’s Blues Fest honoree. Take a listen!

Fishers Blues Fest: A Labor Day Weekend to Remember

The two-day festival is sponsored by WTTS and WFYI starts at 7:30 p.m. each night and features performances by renowned local and national blues artists.

The City of Fishers is excited to recognize this year’s honoree, blues legend Rev. Charlie Edmonds. Known as the Preaching Bluesman, the Kentucky-based Edmonds has been a fan favorite at Fishers Blues Fests in years’ past.

National recording artist Samantha Fish, a Best Debut Artist award winner at the 2012 Blues Music Awards and fresh off the release of her new album, Fever and Chills, also promises to thrill with her soulful sound and bluesy melodies.

This year’s full line-up includes:

Friday, Sept. 1

Zach Day

Lightnin’ Rod & The Thunderbolts

Dicky James

Governor Davis

Saturday, Sept. 2

The Blues Ambassadors

Bridget Kelly Band

Rev. Charlie Edmonds

Samantha Fish

Music fans are welcome to bring outside food, drinks, coolers and pets, as well as lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks will also be onsite.

Music fans are welcome to bring outside food, drinks, coolers and pets, as well as lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks will also be onsite.

