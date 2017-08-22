Girl who lost sight from rare type of tumor helps others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old girl from Ethiopia who lost her sight because of a tumor is thanking the doctors at Riley Hospital for Children.

Kalkidan Sirbaro suffers from a rare form of tumor called craniopharyngioma. Doctors in California removed the tumor in 2012, but it grew back.

Sirbaro underwent another surgery at Riley Hospital for Children in 2014 to remove the regrown tumor.

Even though she has been through so much, doctors said Sirbaro manages to stay strong and positive. She even weaves hats and scarves for the homeless.

Sirbaro said she hopes to one day be able to see again.

“It I don’t (see again) it’s fine. It’s up to God. It’s not up to me right now,” Sirbaro explained. “I’m gonna work hard on my schoolwork and not just concentrate (on) when I’m going to get my sight back, because the more I think about it, the more I’m going to get down and not get anything done.”

Sirbaro attends boarding school in Fort Wayne.

Doctors say her condition affects three children in a million.