Greekfest offers up food, traditional dancing, and live music

Opa! In our kitchen today, we “go greek” with Niki and Doris of this year’s Greekfest. Join us, as we make and try Greek Easter Cookies and Flaming Cheese!

Greekfest

Friday – Sunday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

The mission of the Indianapolis Greek Festival is to create a celebratory, family friendly event that shares our Orthodox faith and Hellenic culture – authentic Greek foods, traditional dancing and live music – with the entire Central Indiana community.

Enjoy the food, music, dance and hospitality of our festival. Stroll through the Food Court and Bakery. Shop the Grecian Grocery and Marketplace. Sip the Grecian Wines and Local Craft Beers.

Should you relish what you sample, catch a cooking demonstration to learn how to make exquisite Greek delicacies at home.

After your culinary journey, take a tour of our beautiful Church with her hand painted iconography, newly installed tile floors, and pews.

For the younger family members, enjoy “Bounce House City”, our puppet show featuring Rumpelstiltskin and various children’s activities available in the Children’s Tent.

GreekFest 2017 is hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church parishioners who dedicate their time and talents throughout the year to present what has become one of Central Indiana’s favorite food and cultural events. Without these hard working volunteers, there is no GreekFest.

Koulourakia (Greek Easter Cookies)

Makes 2 dozen cookies

Ingredients

Koulourakia:

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

4 tsp vanilla

3 2/3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

Egg Wash:

1 egg

1 Tbsp. water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with a silpat or parchment paper. In the bowl of a mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the vanilla and eggs and beat until fluffy. In a separate bowl combine the flour and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead by hand a few minutes until you have a smooth dough. Break off pieces (about a rounded tablespoon) and roll it into a worm shape. Twist the two ends together (see pictures) and place on the sheet pan. When you have shaped all the cookies, beat the egg wash (the egg and water) and lightly brush the tops of the cookies. Bake the cookies until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Let them cool on a rack.

Preparation time: 10 minute(s)

Cooking time: 10 minute(s)

Saganaki (Greek Flaming Cheese)

Ingredients

1 pound kasseri firm cheese

Beaten Egg

2/3 cup flour for dredging

Olive Oil

2 oz ouzo, metaxa, brandy, vodka or rum

2 to 3 lemons, quartered

Instructions

Cut the cheese into slices or wedges 1/2-inch thick by 2 1/2 to 3 inches wide. Each slice must be thick enough that it doesn’t melt during cooking. Moisten each slice with beaten egg and dredge it in the flour. Shake off any excess flour. Heat about 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat in a small heavy-bottomed frying pan. Cast iron works best. Sear each cheese slice in the heated oil until it’s golden-brown, flipping the slice midway through to brown both sides evenly. To flame, transfer the finished cheese to a clean skillet. Pour a shot of ouzo over it and light it with a match, then douse the flames with the lemon juice.

Website: indygreekfest.org

Twitter: @IndyGreekFest

Facebook: Indianapolis Greek Fest (@IndyGreekFest)

Instagram: IndyGreekFest

Snapchat: IndyGreekFest