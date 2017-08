INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, remains found on the city’s west side over the weekend are human.

The remains were found Saturday in the 1600 block of Oliver Avenue.

While IMPD is currently investigating, the did say the remains were not that of a child.

Officers also say there are no obvious sings pointing to how the person died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the cause of death.