Man robs bank with tape on face, authorities seek help identifying suspect

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Brownsburg are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, the bank inside the Kroger store located in the 900 block of North Green Street was robbed just before 4 p.m. on May 30.

The suspect has been described as a white male with a reddish-colored long beard. At the time of robbery, he was wearing a gray Top Out hooded sweat shirt, a white t-shirt, a black POW/MIA hat, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police also said the suspect had what appeared to be tape or gauze covering a portion of his face.

Following the robbery, the suspect exited the store, hopping on a blue bicycle which he ultimately abandoned behind the Kroger store. At that time he jumped into what is described as an older dark-colored Pontiac Bonneville-like vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to 317-262-8477.