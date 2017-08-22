Officials to announce update in fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials will be holding a press conference Tuesday to announce an update in the death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey following a police shooting.

Bailey was killed on June 29 after two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot him following a traffic stop and brief chase just northwest of downtown Indianapolis on the corner of West 23rd and Aqueduct.

It was later discovered that Bailey was unarmed.

The FBI launched their own investigation into the shooting in early July.

The two officers were later placed on administrative leave for their involvement in the shooting.

Passenger Shiwanda Ward was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was arrested on a charge of possession of paraphernalia

The shooting saw many from all walks of life around the city to come together in a search for answers.