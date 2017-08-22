Online diaper donations being accepted to help Indiana families

It’s a never-ending need that parents know of all too well – DIAPERS! And did you know? Depending on diaper brand, a foster family may spend about $35 per week (Pampers brand online) for a baby or toddler. Low-income families can spend more because they typically buy diapers in small quantities instead of bulk due to tight finances, according to the National Diaper Bank.

That’s why there’s a day to help. Diaper Day, on Wednesday, August 23.

Sharon Pierce, The Villages of Indiana, explains how you can help fill the diaper gap:

About:



The Villages of Indiana has a goal to receive donations of 250,000 diapers to support Villages’ families. Diaper Day is Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 with online donations via Amazon delivered directly to The Villages.

The diaper gap need:

The Villages’ statewide team serves 3,000 children and famlies each day. Nearly 1,100 of these children are in need of diapers, which are difficult to fund through state and government programs that support foster children.

Sharon says:

We know the timing and circumstances might not be right for everyone to become a foster parent, yet we also know there are ways our community can support the nearly 23,000 children in need in Indiana’s foster care system. We’re inviting people to make a diaper donation online via The Villages Amazon Wish Lists to help families and children. It’s easy, and it will make a real difference for a foster family.”

How to help The Villages meet the Diaper Day goal

On Aug. 23, go to www.VillagesKids.org. Click on the Diaper Day graphic and go to The Villages’ Amazon Wish Lists page. Buy diapers and the box(es) will be delivered to The Villages’ office to distribute to the Hoosier families served by The Villages. To make a donation via another online retailer, go to www.VillagesKids.org then click on Contact Us to find the Indiana Villages’ office closest to you. Share your generousity by posting on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #VillagesDiaperDay.

To receive an acknowledgement for tax purposes, send the receipt to KCottingham@villages.org, as Amazon does not provide organizations a private donor’s information.

The Villages of Indiana champions every child’s right to a safe, permanent and nurturing home and annually serves nearly 11,000 children and families. This mission-driven, nonprofit agency is committed to strengthening all families and embracing the dignity and diversity of each child, youth and family served. As Indiana’s largest therapeutic foster care provider, The Villages offers a statewide continuum of care that addresses the needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children and is a leader in providing child abuse prevention services.

For more information regarding services provided by The Villages of Indiana, please visit www.VillagesKids.org or call 1-800-874-6880.