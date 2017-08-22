Several Indy fire stations to get new furniture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some Indianapolis fire stations will soon be getting new, much needed furniture, thanks to the Indiana Pacers.

The blue and gold teamed up with the RoomPlace to make the donation. It’s part of the store’s effort to donate $1 million in furniture to charities by the end of the year.

IFD officials say there’s not much budgeted for furniture so the donation was greatly appreciated.

To help make the donation, the Pacers brought along one of their newest additions, Ike Anigbogu.

