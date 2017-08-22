Teague family gym opens in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A brand new training facility opening on the near west side in Speedway is aiming to add to the economic development to the area. It’s a two in one facility.

D1 Training is aimed at helping people achieve their fitness goals and there is also a connected basketball facility named The Factory to help train future basketball stars. The new Speedway facility is owned by Hoosier and NBA athlete Jeff Teague and operated by his family. The plan is for all of it to have a real economic impact.

On Sunday, the official ribbon citing happened outside the front door.

D1 Training and The Factory is located in one of the town’s four redevelopment districts. Leaders say the area has already experienced tangible growth in recent months.

In May, town officials joined locally based MHG to break ground for a Courtyard by Marriott.

The new 69,000 thousand square foot hotel represents a $12 million investment in this district.

The father of Jeff Teague and D1 President Shawn Teague says the goal is to bring the highest quality of athletic training that’s accessible to everyone.

“We’re going to be housing three different components.” Says Teague. “When we talk about The Factory in terms of basketball component we’re doing individual trainings allowing for league play and also volleyball and just a lot of you can put on the hard wood court and the component of D1 which is sports performance being able to work on agility speed and all of those things that encompass every sport.”

Shawn Teague also says the next step would be incorporating physical therapy into the facility. In addition to D1 Training and The Factory, both Chipotle and Starbucks recently have opened in the area.