Twenty Tap to reopen six months after fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular Broad Ripple restaurant is set to re-open, six months after a fire.

The fire on Twenty Tap happened on February 23. It started near the vent and attic area of the building. It was a small fire and no customers were inside at the time, but a firefighter was injured.

Clean up is now complete. Owner Kevin Matalucci hopes the taproom can come back even better than before. He built the restaurant when it first opened six years ago and he said the fire gave him the opportunity to improve on that design, especially in the kitchen.

Monday evening, Matalucci and his staff welcomed the Indianapolis firefighters and others who have helped the business get back on its feet.

The restaurant reopens to the public Tuesday at 11 a.m. Twenty Tap is located just north of 54th Street and College Avenue.