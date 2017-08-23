5-Ingredient Baked Tilapia with Almonds

It’s ready from start to finish in just 25 minutes and is protein-packed, delish and super easy to prepare! Today on Indy Style, Registered Dietitian Michelle DuDash shares a recipe from her online meal planning program.

Here’s more:

This recipe is made with five simple ingredients: U.S. tilapia, almonds, extra-virgin olive oil, all-purpose seasoning, and fresh lemon zest and juice. When selecting tilapia, either purchase fresh tilapia that doesn’t smell fishy, or one that is still frozen. Then just thaw it the day of cooking. Tilapia is one of the most economical fresh seafood that you can buy at almost any grocery store. Buy tilapia from either the U.S., the big lakes regions, Mexico, Indonesia, or Argentina, which have better farming practices than Thailand and China.

Serve the tilapia with roasted broccoli or asparagus.

5-Ingredient Baked Tilapia Almondine

By Michelle Dudash, RDN, Cordon Bleu-certified chef and creator of Clean Eating Cooking School: Monthly Meal Plans Made Simple

If you’re afraid of cooking fish, fear not. Tilapia is a mild-tasting seafood and bakes only 15 minutes in the oven, resulting in a moist, perfectly-cooked piece of fish. This dish is gluten-free and ready in 25 minutes from start to finish.

1 pound fresh U.S. tilapia fillets (about 3-4 pieces)

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt-free all-purpose seasoning

1 lemon, zest finely grated and 1/2 of the fruit cut into wedges

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or a baking mat or coat with non-stick cooking spray. Place tilapia on one side of the prepared sheet pan and sprinkle the almonds in a single layer on the other side of the pan.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, all-purpose seasoning, lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Brush mixture on the tilapia and sprinkle with fresh ground pepper. Bake until the tilapia is white, cooked through in the thickest section and sizzling around, about 13-15 minutes. . The almonds will turn golden. Spritz the lemon juice and sprinkle the almonds.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Per serving: Calories 173; Fat 9 g (Saturated 1 g); Cholesterol 45 mg; Sodium 193 mg; Carbohydrate 3 g; Fiber 1 g; Protein X g; Vitamin A 0% DV; Calcium 3% DV; Vitamin C 6% DV; Iron 5% DV

