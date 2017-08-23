60+ warrants served in Johnson County drug sweep

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A months-long investigation has resulted in more than 60 warrants being served in Johnson County related to drug dealing.

The Franklin Police Department has announced that 63 arrest warrants were issued in the case.

Officers from Franklin, Edinburgh, Trafalgar, Bargersville and New Whiteland are being joined by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal’s Service and Indiana State Police in the serving of the warrants.

The cases were sent to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.