A new Viking-themed restaurant and other openings around central Indiana

Re-openings, openings and more openings!! Yay! Can’t complain about that! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares what’s new in the Indy culinary world!

Twenty Tap has reopened at 54th and College in SoBro.

Just down the street, also on College Avenue, look for Annabelle’s Garden, a produce market, to open next to Taste.

Books & Brews has opened in Brownsburg.

Ironside, a Viking-themed restaurant, has opened restaurant in Franklin.

And look for Duo’s and Gomez Barbecue to open in the City Market.

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.