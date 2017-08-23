College football on Facebook: Site to stream 15 games in ’17

(AP) – Facebook has struck a deal for exclusive rights to live stream 15 college football games this season, beginning next week.

The agreement with Stadium, a digital sports network, gives Facebook the rights to six Mountain West games and nine Conference USA games. The games will not be televised.

The first game will match Marshall of C-USA against Miami of Ohio on Sept. 2. Later that day, San Diego State of the Mountain West will host UC Davis on Facebook’s Stadium: Live College Football show page.

Facebook recently reached a deal to stream Champions League soccer matches. It has also streamed Major League Baseball and NBA games in the past, but did not have exclusive rights to those.