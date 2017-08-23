Developers to break ground on $60 million Carmel development

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Developers will break ground on a $60 million dollar project in Carmel Wednesday.

The project will be at Carmel Drive and Rangeline Road.

It will be called Proscenium and include more than 200 apartments, retail, office and green space.

The developer, Anderson Birkla, says they will first build an underground parking garage. Once that is completed, they’ll move onto the apartments and retail space.

They expect the project to be completed in the next two to three years.

The groundbreaking comes after an announcement was made Tuesday about a different redevelopment project in Carmel.

Sun King Brewery announced its 15,000 square foot distillery, tap room and roof top patio will open in Spring 2018.

It will be located in the Midtown Carmel development along the Monon. They’ll be serving moonshine, gin, rum, a small batch whiskey as well as beer.

There will also be food from four different vendors. Those vendors have not yet been announced.